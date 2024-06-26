Music festival remembers Ben’s Legacy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a music festival in Faust in August in memory of a young local boy.

At its regular meeting June 12, council approved a grant of $250 to the Ben’s Legacy Foundation for the second annual SonShine Hip Hop Festival from Aug. 2-4.

This is the first year Big Lakes was asked to provide funding, Joe Zdeb, director of corporate services, told council.

“Ben’s Legacy Foundation was created to memorialize the life of Ben Burger, with a mission to change the stigma surrounding suicide and addiction to better support individuals, families and communities that are impacted,” Zbed says.

Kirsten Burger, Ben’s mother, says organizers have bigger plans for 2024.

“This year, in addition to supporting independent artists and musicians, we are raising money to build a permanent healing lodge on site to make a permanent home for our bereavement support group and as a place to host retreats and workshops including ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training),” Burger says.

The non-profit organization has been supported by many local businesses and organizations as well as Moms Stop the Harm Society, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition and the Calgary Centre for Suicide Prevention to host a festival raising awareness and providing education in a safe, healing environment, she adds.

Last year, the event attracted musicians, artists and entertainers of many talents to honour Ben’s life and encourage community support and outreach.

For the $250 sponsorship, Big Lakes will receive two weekend passes valued at $180, VIP camping and county recognition in event advertising.