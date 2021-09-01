Music festival will return, vows organizer

A variety of art was on display in the indoor market in the Elmo Peyre Hall. Left to right, are Ashley Johansson of Ashley Johansson Art, of High Prairie, and Amanda Keay, of Edmonton, formerly of High Prairie.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Music was in the air in High Prairie at a music festival Aug. 20-21 organized by a young man with roots in the area.

Several hundred people gathered at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds for Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival 2021, organized by Levi Quartly, founder of Dropaganda Productions.

“We had about 250 people judging from our online ticket sales and gate totals,” says Quartly, executive producer and creative director of the music festival, the first he organized.

“We were looking ideally for about 300-500 patrons.”

Despite the low numbers, he is still optimistic about the future of the event that feaured a variety of music and art.

“We fell a little short of what we were hoping for,” says Quartly, who grew up in High Prairie where his family still lives.

But it was a very encouraging situation that allowed us to prove our concept and learn to do the event next year better.”

Commanding electronic and hip-hop performances were on the Bridge stage while the Galley stage featured folk, funk, country, hip hop and rap, rock, blues, metal and so much more.

The event was originally planned for 2020 but was cancelled by COVID-19.

“I’ve wanted to throw a festival ever since I went to my first one 10 or so years ago,” Quartly says.

“There will always be room for improvement, but as far as first year festivals go, I’ve definitely seen worse.

“I knew that the Elks Rodeo Grounds have ideal infrastructure in terms of safety and cleanliness and that with the town being within a short distance, it would undoubtedly help bring people in to the local businesses.”

He says he plans to return the event to High Prairie.

“We would love this to become an annual fesitval that the town can look forward to and that it helps culturally and musically enrich the town and area I grew up in,” Quartly says.

“Let’s put our town on the map.

“This is something that is totally unique and new to the High Prairie area, the closest previous iterations of which would be Astral Harvest and The North Country Fair, both events I loved dearly.”

Artists came from all over Canada, including from Vancouver, Victoria, Montreal, Halifax, and lots of Alberta acts.

Spectators came from Western Canada and as far away as Thunder Bay, Ont.

Quartly thanks everyone who supported the festival.

  • Alter-Ego Collective performed hip-hop on The Bridge stage at the Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival 2021 in High Prairie. Estimated attendance for the festival was around 250. Organizers hope to grow the event in future years.
  • The Galley was the smaller stage that featured folk, funk, country, rock, blues, metal and much more.
  • Indigenous artist Christopher Lightning, of Samson Cree Nation, shows the painting he created during the opening ceremonies of Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival 2021 in High Prairie. He created the paining in honour of murdered and missing Indigenous persons.
  • A variety of clothing was on sale by one of the vendors, Lewis-Mayhem. Left-right, are owners Nat Jones and Cory Jones, of Edmonton, and shoppers Shayna Lavallee and Sonic Rainbow, both of Edmonton. The vendor sold Dark Tribal, Pagan, Occult and festival fashion.
  • St. Groove performed punk, blues and rock on The Galley stage at the Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival 2021 in High Prairie.

