One of many decorations for purchase at POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie. You can win a $50 gift certificate toward the purchase of this item or any other courtesy of POPS. The store is sponsoring twenty $50 gift certificates to be presented to the winners of the Best Christmas Yard Displays in High Prairie. The contest, held by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, traditionally presents winning certificates and a decoration to display in the front yard of the winners. However, this year the winners will also receive a gift certificate. Judging is to be announced, but will take place in mid- to late-December before Christmas. Beautification urges everyone to “light-up’ for the holidays!