Muttin Bustin’ returns to delight the audience

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Sometimes the biggest cheers at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo are kept for its youngest competitors.

Muttin Bustin’ returns for another year. It’s when eight children six years of age or younger climb aboard a “ferocious” beast and try their luck. The few seconds each ride lasts usually draws roars from the huge crowd attending.

At press time July 19, all spots were not filled so parents are encouraged to register their children by calling the Elks Hall at (780) 523-3724. Spots may have filled since so you are taking your chances.

Each entrant is usually provided with free wristbands courtesy of West Coast Amusements midway on the grounds.