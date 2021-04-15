Name the new family network

Richard Froese

South Peace News

What’s in a name?



A name is needed for an expanded family resource network that serves a region in the areas of Falher, High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca.



The network has launched a contest and the FSN invites citizens to offer their ideas.



“There are a lot of creative people and if they could help us, that would be great,” says Lindsay Davies, CAO of the unnamed Children’s Resource Council.



“As a new regional network, we struggled to find a name that reflects all of our four municipal districts, Metis, Indigenous and franco- phone communities.”



The new regional family resource network serves Big Lakes County in the High Prairie region, the M.D. of Smoky River in the Falher and McLennan region, the M.D. of Lesser Slave River in the Slave Lake area, and the M.D. of Opportunity in the Wabasca area.



“The conglomeration of the communities is so diverse,” Davies says.



“We want a name that reflects that, whether that be a characteristic of the geography, culture and heritage of the region or something that indicates the direction we want to go.”



High Prairie is the hub of the new FSN.



The deadline for entries is April 21.



Davies says the name and contest winner will be announced by the end of April.