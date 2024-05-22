Nampa/Northern Sunrise FCSS wants to hear from you!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is welcoming everyone to get to know and learn about its staff and programs at its open house on May 22.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to share what FCSS is all about and we felt that an open house was a great way to engage with the community, provide updates on our past and current initiatives, and to gather input from the residents,” says FCSS director Amber Houle.

“We hear often that people are unaware of FCSS and the services we provide. We hope that by creating an opportunity to engage with the staff and the committee representatives and to gather resources and program information, the residents will gain a clearer understanding of what we offer,” she adds.

The open house is being held at the Cecil Thompson Park from 6-7:30 p.m. and will be a chance for the residents in the region to meet FCSS staff and advisory committee members.

“We believe that through this level of community engagement, we can also collect valuable feedback,” says Houle.

“The feedback received will be used to enhance our services and address the community’s needs,” she adds.

“We also feel that increased awareness can lead to greater community support and participation, and we would like to reach a broader audience.”

Houle invites anyone who is interested in learning more about what FCSS has to offer and anyone who wants to suggest ways to improve the programming. All ages are welcome to attend.

“We will be showcasing all the regular scheduled services, along with our upcoming quarterly programs,” says Houle.

“We will have information on hand for our Home Support Program, Wheels to Meals Program, Community Van program, Afterschool programs, Block Party Program, In the Loop e-Newsletters, Just in Case, Welcome Wagon Program, and others.”

Houle says they will also have a listing of all the outreach services that are available, such as filling out forms, Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, referrals and friendly listing.

Anyone who attends will have the chance to win several door prizes and will receive FCSS swag items.

“We will have self-guided games on site and will have light snacks and refreshments,” says Houle.

“We are also currently running a daily ‘How well do you know FCSS’ challenge on Facebook. Everyone who answers the questions correctly will receive an extra ballot into our larger door prize.”

For more information call Amber Houle at (780) 625-3287 or email at ahoule@northernsunrise.net