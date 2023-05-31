Nampa/NSC announce Seniors’ Week lineu

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services is welcoming all to celebrate our seniors during Seniors’ Week from June 5-10.

FCSS director Amber Houle says they are helping promote both events they are planning, as well as other events happening in the community.

“We want to encourage our seniors to get out and mingle with their peers,” says Houle. “Our seniors are one of the most important demographics of people and they deserve to be celebrated and acknowledged.”

Events will kick off with a 55+ Outing at the Lac Cardinal Regional Pioneer Village Museum on June 5 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The museum will celebrate Seniors’ Week with free hotdogs and ice cream floats, all while visitors tour the museum. Interested participants are asked to pre-register by calling (780) 625-3287 as there is limited seating.

Farmers Restaurant in Nampa will be hosting a Seniors’ Coffee Morning June 6 from 10-11 a.m. Seniors are welcome to stop in for a free hot beverage and to connect with neighbours. Coffee is sponsored by Nampa Community Services.

“Club du Bon Temps will be having a Seniors’ Week appreciation supper and fellowship,” says Houle.

“It will be held on June 6, and folks are asked to call (780) 618-8483 to get more information.”

Nampa Seniors’ Drop-in Centre will be celebrating the week with a hot lunch and entertainment on June 7, to register and get more information, please call (780) 322-3954.

Café du Coin in St. Isidore will be having a Strawberry Tea from 2-3:30 p.m. on June 7. Everyone is welcome to participate.

“We’re super-excited for our Seniors’ Week outing to Shaw’s Point on June 9,” says Houle, adding that the crew will leave at 8:30 a.m. and will enjoy a whole day out at the lake.

“It’ll be a day of fishing, roasting wieners, and exploring Shaw’s Point. We have limited seats, so we’re asking people to register by calling (780) 624-8071.”

To wrap up the week of celebrating seniors, McKinney Hall Association is hosting a Meet the Seniors Dinner and Dance Family Event on June 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be at 6 p.m, followed by an evening of dance at the Three Creeks Hall at 7 p.m. For more information, seniors and family members are asked to call Bobie at (780) 618-4871.

“We hope people take the time to participate in all of these different events,” says Houle. “It should be a great time for everyone.”