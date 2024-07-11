NAPA donates $2,000 to upgrade beds

High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary received a donation of $2,000 from NAPA Auto Parts in High Prairie, presented July 2. Left-right, are auxiliary vice-president Tammy Melnyk, secretary Marilyn Emter and NAPA owner Cody Quevillon.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie business has shown its community spirit with a generous donation to support the local hospital.

NAPA Auto Parts donated $2,000 to the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary to replace more beds at the High Prairie Health Complex, which includes the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.

“We’re trying to replace some old wooden beds in the nursing home,” secretary Marilyn Emter says.

Vice-president Tammy Melnyk says the auxiliary seeks to acquire equipment for the health complex that opened in 2017.

“We’re on a fundraising drive to purchase much-needed equipment for the entire health complex,” Melnyk says.

“We are trying to approach all businesses in the High Prairie area to raise funds.”

The auxiliary welcomes all levels of funding donations and the recent donation by NAPA, she notes.

“We are eternally grateful for any donation,” Melnyk says.

NAPA owner Cody Quevillon says it’s vital for businesses to give back to their community they serve.

“It’s important to have a sense of community,” Quevillon says.

“Businesses have a responsibility to look after the community that supports them.”

The healthcare auxiliary was able to buy more than one quarter of a million dollars in equipment last year, thanks to generous support.

“We are pleased to report that in 2023, the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary, with the help of donors, purchased more than $270,000 worth of much-needed equipment for our hospital,” Melynk writes in a fundraising letter distributed to business owners.

“Together, we can make a meaningful difference and create a better future for High Prairie and the surrounding communities we serve.”

“The (Auxiliary) provides a community-centred approach in assisting Alberta Health Services and staff at the (hospital) to create and maintain a quality facility while we endeavour to upgrade and enhance services and equipment.”