Napier wins quilt

High Prairie Elementary School education assistant Tammy Napier, right, was the winner of the cuddle quilt draw May 12 at the school. Left-right are Danica Doucette, Tyra Shantz, Judeah Gilroy and Napier. Students made the quilt with help of Math skills. Students raised $279 which will be split between the High Prairie Food Bank and In the Woods Animal Shelter.

