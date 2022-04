Even these chairs on a local deck decided it was best to huddle together after night time snow. Good news is, the forecast is for 6 degrees above. So on the bright side, enjoy it while you can. Photo at 8:20 A.M. Friday morning, April 1, 2022.

Places in central northern Alberta had their citizens waking up to quite the April Fools gag Friday morning, April 1. Mother Nature, in the wee small hours of the morning, had decided locals needed a reminder that in Alberta, if you don’t like the weather, stick around for an hour or two. It will surely change. That was indeed the case, after two weeks of mostly above zero temperatures.