‘Nature’ally, artists love their work!

Natalie Pratt, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, reminds us of one of the most gracious insects in this fascinating pencil crayon image, a study of Inuit artist, Kenojuak Ashevac.

Art work by students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School demonstrates their growing skills. “Art students are always encouraged to apply their own ideas to their art assignments,” Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Those ideas come from their own interests, experiences, abilities and from their environment.” In the process students learn, without hesitation, how to take the pathway towards true creativity, she says.