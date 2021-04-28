‘Nature’ally, artists love their work!

Natalie Pratt, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, reminds us of one of the most gracious insects in this fascinating pencil crayon image, a study of Inuit artist, Kenojuak Ashevac.
Art work by students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School demonstrates their growing skills. “Art students are always encouraged to apply their own ideas to their art assignments,” Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Those ideas come from their own interests, experiences, abilities and from their environment.” In the process students learn, without hesitation, how to take the pathway towards true creativity, she says.
Kenojuak Ashevac would be more than happy to see Grade 10 student Evan Laboucan’s Art 10 pencil crayon study of her work. Danelle Gacuya, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, creates the perfect getaway in this acrylic painting which involves the study of complementary colour plus atmospheric perspective. Noah Brewer’s Kenojuak Ashevac felt marker aquatic garden scene gives us insight as to where this Art 10 student in Grade 10 might like to be under the sea. Kaytlin Thompson, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, gives us a bird’s eye view of the golden road to that pot of gold. This pencil crayon image was her way of studying perspective. Lukijan Strebchuk, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, wanted to remind us of his insatiable love of junk food in this pencil crayon independent study. Kaytlin Thompson’s careful study of a rose with its texture and layers of petals did not go without the thorniest of thorns that this Art 20 student in Grade 11 knew she could not ignore. Just when we thought winter was over, Ayla Giroux, an Art 30 student in Grade 11, surprises us with a most likable acrylic paint winter image in this study of Inuit artist, Kenojuak Ashevac.