Navs sweep winless Kodiaks

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In their first two games, the North Peace Navigators scored a paltry two goals but still managed a spilt.

Last week was a different story as the Navs found the net 10 times in sweeping a home-and-home series against the Dawson Creek Kodiaks in North West Junior Hockey League action.

The Navs won 6-3 Oct. 1 on home ice before returning the favour the next night in the Mile Zero City by winning 4-2.

At home, Connor Bak and Hudson Chalifoux scored first period goals to stake the Navs to a 2-0 lead. Markus Ruehl closed the gap to 2-1 before Robert Lemay’s late goal restored the Navs’ lead to 3-1.

In the second period, Tanner Lins made it 3-2 before Lemay’s second of the night again gave the Navs a two-goal lead.

Once again the clubs battled in the third with the Kodiaks scoring to make it 4-3 on Nolan Bailey’s effort.

However, Dawson Gour and Bak ended the scoring for the happy home fans.

Christopher Key stopped 33 of 36 shots to record the win despite the fact the Navs were outshot 36-33.

Back in Dawson Creek the next night, the clubs were scoreless in the first period.

In the second, Auzyn Corr and Bailey gave the Kodiaks a 2-0 lead and it looked like the home club was on its way to its first win.

However, in the last half of the period Kaden Reinders and Bak scored to tie the game.

Chalifoux’s early goal in the third period at 1:55 proved to be the game-winner before Corey Isaac’s empty net goal with 37 ticks left on the clock sealed the win.

Goaltender Dominic Bernetic recorded the win in his first start of the season stopping 41 of 43 shots.

For the second straight game, the Navs won despite being outshot. The Kodiaks enjoyed a 43-28 advantage.