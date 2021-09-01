NDP critic listens to local concerns

Alberta NDP Indigenous Relations critic Richard Feehan, left, chats with Lloyd and Valerie Marshall, of Faust at Jaycee Park in High Prairie Aug. 19.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Citizens of the High Prairie region shared several concerns as provincial NDP Indigenous Relations critic Richard Feehan visited the area Aug. 18-19.



“The two biggest concerns are around health care and High Prairie hospital and the environment,” says Feehan, who chatted with residents Aug. 19 in High Prairie at Jaycee Park.



“The current [UCP] government is attacking our public healthcare system and undermining it, which makes people nervous about their future well-being.”



Feehan also met with Driftpile Cree Nation and some members of High Prairie town council.



Feehan received a strong response at a gathering at Shaw’s Point Resort Aug. 18.



Residents are concerned that people in the riding are not well represented by the local UCP MLA Pat Rehn, he says.



“Some local government representatives say they see me more than their elected MLA,” says Feehan, who is MLA for Edmonton-Rutherford.



“I come up here in the constituency pretty regularly, about every six months.”



Feehan says people are disappointed in the UCP government and Premier Jason Kenney.



“People are saying that there has been a real failure of leadership in the government,” says Feehan, who served as Indigenous relations minister from February 2016 to April 2019 in the NDP government under premier Rachel Notley.



On the environment, he says people are upset about the failure of the government to make progress on carbon initiatives.



“There is quite a bit of concern about the cancellation of the climate leadership plan, especially the Indigenous climate leadership initiative,” Feehan says.



As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, people want a better response from government, he says.



“The government’s failure to plan is of deep concern,” Feehan says.



“There has been no real planning for the response to COVID and the return to school, no plan for testing, tracing and isolating.



“And there is no plan for restarting the economy.”



Feehan says the NDP has launched a website for Albertans to share their ideas. Albertans may visit the website at www.albertasfuture.ca.