NDP votes against energy industry

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The federal NDP never stands up for Alberta.



It’s a charge Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen made after the NDP voted last week with the ruling Liberals against repealing a shipping ban.



Viersen’s Feb. 3 statement charges the vote was a clear indication of the NDP voting against Alberta’s energy industry and its workers.



Viersen says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought in Bill-48 [The Shipping Ban] specifically to kill the Northern Gateway Pipeline.



“Bill C-226 would have repealed Bill C-48 and encouraged the Northern Gateway Pipeline to proceed,” he says.



“With the cancellation of Keystone XL and now Line 5, now more than ever Alberta needs pipeline projects to succeed.”



Viersen doesn’t understand the NDP’s vote.



“While the NDP keep claiming they support Alberta jobs, day after day they continually vote with Trudeau to hurt Alberta and its economy.”



Given its track record, he adds, “the NDP will never stand up for Albertans.”



He adds a conservative government would get pipelines built and Alberta’s resources to much-needed and desired markets.