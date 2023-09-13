Need a friend? This group is here to help!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re new to Peace River, are a little lonely, or simply just want to make new friends, a Speed Friending evening may be just what you’re looking for!

The Speed Friend evening will take place on Sept. 20 at Peace River Brewing located at 10028 101 Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is being hosted by Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter (PRRWS).

Family Violence Prevention advocate Nadine Kamieniecki says the event is aimed towards people 18 years of age and older.

“We saw the need for people to connect and build new friendships,” says Kamieniecki. “We noticed a sense of increased loneliness with clients as well as with friends and family. Loneliness and having no one to talk to is a struggle lots of people have identified.”

This is the first time the shelter has hosted this event, but Kamieniecki says they hope it will become an annual event.

“Even following local social media pages, we noted that people find it hard to find new friends,” she says. “We know it is hard to just approach someone and start a conversation and we think Speed Friending will be a cool way to create space for people to meet.

“You can meet a lot of people in a short time in a fun environment and you can learn about the importance of healthy friendships and learn new conversation starters,” she adds.

Kamieniecki says having good friends creates a natural support system to reach out to in difficult times.

“People often stay in unhealthy relationships due to lack of support and alternatives; we want to shift that and open the space to make good relationships and speak about what a good relationship entails,” she explains. “Knowing your neighbours and community members creates a sense of belonging and leads to people helping and looking out for each other, we hope we can create this a little more with this event.”

She says there will be a quick chat at the beginning of Speed Friending about healthy relationships and friendships, followed by two randomly formed lines (like speed dating), they will allow for a short time for people to get to know each other and then the line will rotate to allow different conversations.

“Depending on turnout and time we are hoping we can ensure all people get a chance to chat with everyone, if not there will be time at the end for people to mingle if they choose,” she says.

Fun, interesting topics on tables will allow participants to choose.

“If you run out of ideas or blank when you get to a new table, these topics will be good to get to know the person and know if they are the right friend for you to start building a relationship with.”

Kamieniecki says the main goal to make sure everyone feels comfortable, and organizers are trying to create a safe environment for people to meet others.

“We are super-excited to bring this to Peace River and hoping that we can run it annually,” she says.

“If not more as we know the importance of healthy relationships and supports not only in intimate relationships but with friendships.”

For more information on Speed Friending, please phone (780) 625-4899.