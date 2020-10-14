Need help? Mobile dentist will come to you!

Alexandria Yardley is a Registered Dental Hygienist and is proud to call High Prairie her home.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie Registered Dental Hygienist has opened her business to a downtown location.



Alexandria Yardley, owner of Peace Country Mobile Dental Hygiene, moved into the Trade-Winds Plaza in space formerly occupied by The Pin Cushion Boutique. She took possession Aug. 28 and was opened Aug. 31.



Yardley operated her business at the Joe Quartly Trucking building since she opened in March 2018.



Yardley took her training at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George, B.C., and graduated in 2013 as a Registered Dental Hygienist with her diploma of Dental Hygiene from the College of New Caledonia in 2013, and has a Local Anesthetic Certificate [2013], Soft Tissue Laser Certificate [2014], and Current Health Care Provider CPR Certificate.



After graduation, she worked for another High Prairie dentist, Dr. Michael Boisson, at both the High Prairie and Grande Prairie offices before starting her own business.



Yardley, who was born and raised in Armstrong, B.C., comes by her passion for dentistry honestly.



“My uncle was a dentist,” she says. “I wanted to be in the dental industry since I was a little girl.”



As such, she received all the “dentist” toys as a child to fuel her passion.



Yardley will be enclosing the south portion of the building in the future for her office and to provide service.



However, as the name of the business implies, she is mobile. She has attended to clients at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit and Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie, Sucker Creek First Nation and Little Buffalo.



“Being portable is the ability for us at PCMDH to travel to a variety of locations with ease. Every aspect you may experience in a regular dental hygiene setting we are able to recreate,” she says.



And, to ease the minds of patients, all necessary items such as hand instruments, ultrasonic/prophy unit, etc. are transported in storage containers. All transportation standards have been met as per the College of Registered Dental Hygienists of Alberta and Alberta Health.



After the day of clients is completed, all items are then transported back to the office’s sterilization room where proper techniques are taken to ensure the sterilization process is completed accurately to all standards.



“Client Care is the most important to us at PCMDH, we strive to ensure clients understand all aspects of their oral health,” says Yardley.



“We are committed to providing the highest quality of oral health care,” she adds.



“We provide the same professional caring service that you would receive at a dental office.”



In addition to serving clients in the office and at long-term care facilities, hospitals, First Nations reservations and Metis settlements, Peace Country Mobile Dental Hygiene will set up their equipment in different towns which will be announced once locations become available.



“We believe in the importance of keeping up-to-date within our profession by regularly participating in continuing education events and courses to provide the highest quality care to our clients,” says Yardley.



“We look forward to providing you with high quality, caring dental hygiene care you require.”



Yardley is married to Travis Yardley and they have two children: Jackson, 4, and Scotlynn, five months.



“Our plan is to stay in High Prairie”.



Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call [780] 523-1284 or e-mail reception @pcmdh.ca.



Also, please visit their Facebook or Instagram page or call or text for more information, including tips on keeping teeth healthy and proper care.