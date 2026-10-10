Nerf Wars returns to library in PR

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace River) – Foam darts are flying between the shelves at the Peace River Library with the return of its Nerf Wars program.

The program, scheduled from 4:45 to 6 p.m., is open to participants aged nine years and older. Registration is required.

Library program co-ordinator Anette Eddy says the event can accommodate a maximum of 20 people. The spaces normally fill quickly, Eddy says.

Nerf Wars has been a regular library program for approximately 10 years, with at least one session typically offered each month. During the event, participants take part in a Nerf gun battle inside the library. Two facilitators are present to oversee the game and make sure everyone plays safely.

The battles are generally held on the main floor, although the library has also used its lower levels. All equipment is provided, so participants do not need to bring anything with them. Players may bring their own Nerf guns if they prefer, but battery-operated models are not permitted. Blasters that fire hard balls or other unsuitable ammunition are also prohibited.

Eddy says the minimum age reflects the nature of the program. Many teenagers participate, and the competition can become intense at times. Setting the age at nine and older helps the library offer a lively game while keeping the activity appropriate for those taking part.

The library also offers a Family Nerf Wars program for all ages. Eddy says that version is not listed on the calendar before Christmas, but it remains part of the library’s programming and may be offered again. The regular Nerf Wars session is designed differently from the family event, which is open to participants of any age.

Whether the game is staged on the main floor or downstairs, the facilitators remain present throughout play to enforce the rules and help keep the action safe.

Nerf Wars follows the usual late-afternoon time slot used by the program. With space capped at 20 and sessions commonly reaching capacity, Eddy encourages prospective players to register early on the website https://prmlibrary.ab.ca/Events.

Check with the library when the next Nerf Wars is scheduled.