Network’s first session Oct. 8

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The newly-revived High Prairie and Area Business Support Network has set its first session for Oct. 8 at noon.



“We will host the first meeting on Zoom online and will gauge when we can meet in person in the future,” says Josh Friesen, executive director of Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake.



“Our only goal for the first session is to establish what people want to gain from a BSN in the High Prairie region.”



Friesen is co-ordi- nating the BSN with Deanna Basarab, workforce consultant for Alberta Labour and Immigration, based in High Prairie.



“The intention of the BSN is to connect on a regular basis to assist with building strong partnerships in our business community to address common current local and regional workplace challenges,” Basarab says.



“We want to see how we can support local businesses struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.”



The BSN works together to:

-Identify common workplace challenges and current labour market trends.

-Address identified trends and challenges, as a group, by exchanging ideas and building partnerships as an open, respectful and positive business network.

“The key in the sessions is sharing information,” Basarab says.



“We won’t just talk about issues, we will discuss what is the next step?”



For more information, contact Basarab by phone at [780] 536-4617 or e-mail to [email protected] or Friesen by phone at [1-780] 849-3232 or e-mail to [email protected]