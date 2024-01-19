Never had a chance!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It appears High Prairie had no chance!

The Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament is back in Slave Lake this year as part of a two-year agreement.

The Town of Slave Lake confirmed the event is being held March 28-31.

Last spring, High Prairie businesses lamented the loss of the tournament which was a big economic driver. Amiro’s Steak House owner Barry Sharkawi attended a town council meeting March 14 expressing disappointment.

“It’s a big loss for our community. How could we lose such an event?” asked Sharkawi at the meeting.

“All of a sudden they are going to Slave Lake,” said Sharkawi. “What’s the reason?”

No one knew the reason but it did not stop recreation committee members Brian Panasiuk and James Waikle, as well as CAO Bill McKennan, from promising they would work toward bringing the event back to town. McKennan added the Town was anxious to work with the organization to bring the tournament back to town.

Treaty 8 organizers have never responded to multiple requests for interviews to discover the reason why they went to Slave Lake. Rumours are abound but not confirmed they were offered free ice but it does seem they were anxious to leave for whatever reason.

In the past, other communities have offered ice rate deals but organizers chose to stay in High Prairie.

The free ice deal seems to make sense.

“They never formally approached the rec board,” replied Waikle at the March meeting, not disputing Sharkawi’s claim they did not meet with organizers before the decision was made in an effort to keep the event in town.

“The decision was made and they moved.”

Waikle promised the rec board would work hard over the next few months to bring the event back.

But the fact is a deal was already signed to be in Slave Lake in 2024, apparently unknown to everyone in High Prairie.

In a statement in March 2023, the Town said they were given the green light to offer a “tournament rate” to Treaty 8 organizers. In an email to South Peace News Jan. 12, 2024 McKennan confirmed the offer.

“Town staff met with members of Treaty 8 First Nations Cup approximately six weeks ago,” he writes. “Information sharing occurred and a ‘new’ treatment rate was proposed. Treaty 8 reps implied that they have a two-year contract with a neighbouring municipality. . .”

That, of course, is Slave Lake.

Why staff met with Treaty 8 organizers and not any member of town council is perplexing, seeing Slave Lake members of council did meet with Treaty 8 organizers last year in an effort to woo the event to their town.

McKennan’s statement is the first public confirmation that the tournament was to be in Slave Lake in 2023 and 2024.

High Prairie has not received any confirmation of ice booking for the tournament.

Sharkawi continues to warn the Slave Lake business community will do everything it can to keep the event once they get a taste of the economic benefits.

Treaty 8 organizers continue to decline requests for interviews or return phone calls.