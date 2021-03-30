Never hurts to talk to your neighbours, says Quartly

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council will be sending two members of council to meet with the Slave Lake Region Tri-Council.



“It’s always positive to discuss options with our neighbours,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly at High Prairie’s March 23 meeting.



Council decided to send Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Quartly with Councillor Michael Long as an alternate to the meeting, yet to be scheduled.



The invitation was extended to High Prairie and Big Lakes County Jan. 22 from Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman, M.D. of Lesser Slave River Reeve Murray Kerik, and Sawridge First Nation Chief Roland Twin, asking High Prairie to join them in an economic endeavour.



The letter says the three tri-councils work together locally to promote economic prosperity, and now they want to expand regionally.



“We believe that working with our neighbouring communities is highly beneficial to all parties at the table,” reads the tri-council’s letter.



High Prairie agreed to meet with the tri-council at its Jan. 26 meeting, but did not appoint anyone to attend.



March 23, Panasiuk again spoke in favour of attending.



“. . .to work at what we might be able to do to work together,” he said.



As he did earlier, Councillor Brian Gilroy opposed.



“I do not see the benefit. I’m not in favour of this.”



Panasiuk supported attending the first meeting to “see if there is any potential.”



At council’s Jan. 26 meeting, Panasiuk said there was formerly a regional alliance [Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance] that fell apart.



“They’re trying to resurrect that,” he said.