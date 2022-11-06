Never too early to plan for Christmas charity

Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) filled and delivered 66 Christmas Angels food hampers to families and households at Christmas 2021.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual Christmas Angels hamper program at Big Lakes County returns.

Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCCS) is already accepting applications.

For the third successive year, applications started Oct. 1 to give people plenty of time to apply.

“We want to ensure everyone who needs a food basket can receive one,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.

“Due to the high cost of food, the effects of COVID-19 and the impact they have had on income levels in the region, we’re expecting an increase in applications this year.”

Eligible recipients within the county municipal boundaries appreciate the hampers, she says.

“It is our goal that every resident of the county enjoys food on the table and toys under the tree this Christmas,” Hanna says.

However, it is only possible with generous donations.

“Due to limited funding, not everyone who applies for a hamper will receive,” Hanna says.

“None of this is possible without generous community support.”

In 2021, a total of 66 hampers were distributed to serve 169 people; 89 adults and 73 children.

In 2020, FCSS delivered 54 hampers for 75 adults and 57 children.

In 2019, FCSS distributed 61 hampers that served 83 adults and 72 children.

In 2018, FCSS delivered 48 hamper that served 98 adults and 56 children.

FCSS is accepting only monetary donations to buy food for Christmas dinner for the hampers and one toy for each child up to 17 years of age.

The program is based solely on donations.

“Donations of any amount can help us make a big difference right in our our community.”

The deadline for donations is Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.

“However, we accept donations anytime throughout the year,” Hanna says.

Applications for hampers are being accepted until Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. No exceptions.

Donations and applications are accepted at all FCSS offices, the county administration office in High Prairie and the county office in Kinuso.

No dates have been set to assemble hampers and when hampers will be delivered by volunteers and ready to be picked up.

Big Lakes County will issue official charitable donation receipts for income tax purposes.

Cheques may to payable to Big Lakes County and mailed to Big Lakes County; Box 239; High Prairie; AB; T0G 1E0.

For more information, phone a local FCSS office in High Prairie (780) 523-0062, in Joussard (780) 776-3811, in Grouard (780) 751-3806, in Enilda (780) 523-5925, in Faust (780) 355-3896, in the county office in Kinuso (780) 775-3666, or the main county office in High Prairie (780) 523-5955.