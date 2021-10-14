Never too early to plan for Christmas charity

Christmas Angels food hampers for 2020 were prepared by staff of Big Lakes County and Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS). Standing in the front row, left-right, are Patsy Campion, Vic Abel, Nancy Marquardt and Tori Dumaresque. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Jordan Panasiuk, Kevin Dube, Danielle Cox, Eunice McCauley, Pat Olansky, Brett Hawken and Jessica Plante.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual Christmas Angels program in Big Lakes County and High Prairie returns under Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services [FCSS].

Like last year, applications for hampers opened Oct. 1, earlier than normal to deal with growing need in the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.

“We are expecting an increase in applicants this year due to COVID-19 and the impact it has had on income levels in the area,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.

“That is why we have started the application process early this year than in the previous years.

“We want to ensure everyone who needs a food basket can receive one.”

FCSS annually assembles and delivers hampers throughout High Prairie and Big Lakes.

In 2020, FCSS delivered 54 Christmas hampers that served 75 adults and 57 children.

FCSS is accepting only monetary donations to buy food for the hampers and one toy for each child.

The program is solely based on donations.

“We can only provide as many baskets as donations received,” Hanna says.

“Donations of any amount can help us make a big difference right in our own community.”

Donations will be accepted until Dec 23.

Eligible recipients within the county boundaries appreciate the hampers, she says.

“It is our goal that every resident of the county enjoys food on the table and toys under the tree this Christmas,” Hanna says.

Applications for hampers will be accepted until Dec. 10 by 4 p.m. No exceptions.

Donations and applications are accepted at all FCSS offices, the county administration building in High Prairie and the county office in Kinuso.

No dates have been scheduled to assemble hampers and when hampers will be delivered and ready to be picked up.

Big Lakes County will issue official charitable donation receipts.

“None of this is possible without generous community support,” Hanna says.

Cheques may be payable to Big Lakes County and may be mailed to Big Lakes County; Box 239; High Prairie, AB; T0G 1E0.