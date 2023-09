Catholic schools in High Prairie, Peace River and Grimshaw will soon be equipped with new security systems.

At its regular meeting Aug. 29, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division’s board of trustees approved $74,000 to install alarm systems and water meters at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie, Glenmary School in Peace River, Holy Family School and central office, both in Grimshaw.

The decision was announced in a news release of board meeting highlights Sept. 7.