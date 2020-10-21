New college campus nears completion

Workers walk on the new paved parking lot at the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie, completed Oct. 14.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work to construct the new Northern Lakes College campus in High Prairie is in its final weeks.



Construction and paving of the parking lot was completed Oct. 14 after work was delayed by rainy and wet weather.



The college sign was installed at the south entrance to the parking lot Oct. 14.



Scheduled to open in fall 2020, the new campus will provide space to accommodate 225 students.



Northern Lakes plans to host a grand opening in the coming months, says board chair Daniel Vandermeulen, of High Prairie.



However, the college is uncertain how restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic will impact the celebrations.



Health services and academic programs and trades training will be enhanced at the campus.



The new campus also features the first foods services program for the college that celebrates 50 years in 2020.



As well, the building includes 33 individual learning suites, 12 classrooms and a health programs lab with space to accommodate up to eight beds.



Three trades labs for carpentry, mechanics and welding and metalwork, are also part of the two-storey building.



When completed, the facility will be one of the highest-utilized campus buildings in the college’s 25 campuses.



Swaths of natural light and geothermal heating and cooling will cut health and cooling costs.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college.