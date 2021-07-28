New contractor, BLC saves money

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has a new contractor to issue permits to meet building safety codes.



At its regular meeting July 14, council agreed to enter into an agreement with The Inspections Group Inc. for a three-year term to provide safety codes permit services.



“I think we need to change,” Reeve Ken Matthews said.



The County’s contract for safety codes services with Superior Safety Codes Inc. expired on April 30, 2021, saids Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Council admin staff posted a rquest for proposals on the Alberta Purchasing Connection website and proposals were received from Superior Safety Codes and The Inspections Group.



“Aside from the fee schedules provided, The Inspections Group Inc. received a higher score in the proposal evaluation,” Olansky said.



“It’s definitely a cost savings to our ratepayers.”



She added the benefit of the new company is overall reduction in permit fee costs to county ratepayers and improved public relations is anticipated.



Based in Edmonton, The Inspections Group proposed a fee split of 75 per cent for the Inspections Groups and 25 per cent for the County.



Superior Safety Codes proposed a new fee split of 55 per cent for SSC and 45 per cent for the County with no change to the permit fee schedule from the previous term of contract.



Olansky says 2020 revenue from safety codes permits at 25 per cent from Superior Safety Codes Inc. was $14,208.68.



Superior Safety Codes’ portion at 75 per cent was $42,626.06.



“The 2021 budget for safety codes permits is $100,000 for revenue and $110,000 for expenses,” Olansky says.



The contract provides services to provide building permits and permits to install gas, plumbing and electrical services.