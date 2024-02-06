New date for Inter.Sect festival

Four women danced at The Booster stage at the Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival in 2023 in High Prairie. Left-right, are Trina Tigeris, of Spruce Grove, Cora Kreskoski, of St. Paul, Natalie Halsey, of St. Paul, and Lauren Bittner of St. Paul. The Booster stage features entertainment for all ages and families.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A summer music festival returns to High Prairie for the fourth year in a new month with new features.

And a new date!

Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival is set for June 27-30 at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Grounds, organized by Levi Quartly, who has roots in the community.

“This year, we’re hoping to break the attendance mark of 1,000,” says Quartly, founder of Dropaganda Productions.

“We are currently way ahead of our sales trajectory from the previous years so we are more than on track to hit this target.”

Last year, the event drew about 750 people.

In previous years, the event was held in mid-August.

“We decided to move our date and it has helped,” Quartly says.

“We have struggled from the beginning to find dates that we didn’t feel were overly crowded in the market by competing festivals.”

He adds response to the change has been overwhelmingly positive from the community.

A variety of fun, music, art will be featured.

“We plan to have a car show this year,” Quartly says.

“We have many new attractions and amenities, including an artwalk/ maze, massive upgrades for our workshops and vendors, as well as our kids’ zone, upgraded camping and upgraded beer garden.”

Art, music, graffiti exhibitions, vendors’ markets are part of package weekend.

Music will be in the spotlight outside on The Galley, The Booster and The Bridge stages.

The festival will feature all modern contemporary music,” Quartly says.

“We will have electronic music DJ and live mashups and bands ranging from rock, metal punk, blues folk, hip hop, funk, jazz and more.

“The Graffiti Jam and our fire-related performances will also return in full force.”

Quartly strives to build on the festival.

“We are seeking to grow our roots in the High Prairie region and northern Alberta,” Quartly says.

“We want to increase our connection and integration with the community to show that Inter.Sect aims to be the Inter.Section were all the community has a place to thrive together in a beautiful environment that is not only fun and safe, but perpetually inspires increased connection and growth within all our attendees and team.”

Quartly is looking for more bands, DJ, musical and visual artists, local vendors, and volunteers.

Children and youth ages 3-14 will be admitted free to the festival when accompanied by an adult.

Organizers ask that no children under three years of age attend the festival.

For tickets and more information, visit the festival website at www.intersectamf.com.