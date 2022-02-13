New doctor now practising in High Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie and area families have improved access to care with the arrival of a new physician, now practising in the community.

Dr. Henry Ogbuehi is a family medicine physician who will be providing care at High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic.

The news is welcome on all fronts to help alleviate a chronic shortage of doctors.

“I have had the opportunity to talk with Dr. Henry a few times and I think he will be a great addition to our community,” says Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

“The addition of Dr. Henry will help residents get a doctor’s appointment in a more timely manner and ease the load on the existing doctors.

“Attracting and retaining doctors is a challenge to all northern rural communities so I want to encourage residents to make all our doctors feel welcome in our community,” adds Panasiuk.

“This is wonderful news. Dr. Ogbuehi could not be more welcome here,” says Pat Rehn, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake.

“Family physicians are the cornerstone of medical care for rural Albertans and his skills and knowledge are greatly valued. I know the people of High Prairie and the surrounding area will extend rural Albertan hospitality and help him feel a part of this warm and vibrant community.”

Dr. Ali Niazee of Community Health Services is also excited to welcome Dr. Ogbuehi.

“Dr. Ogbuehi will be a great addition to our team of physicians,” he says.

“We know he will make a real difference for the people of High Prairie and nearby areas.”

Alberta Health Services [AHS] continues to recruit for physicians across northern Alberta to meet community needs.

AHS has physician resource planners who are dedicated to identifying and pursuing international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities. They work closely with various community partners and organizations, such as local health advisory councils, the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and independent physician attraction and retention committees.