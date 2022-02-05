New duty for MP Viersen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold has more duties to add to his portfolio.

Viersen was recently appointed to the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

The subcommittee is expected to hold its first meeting this month.

“I’m honoured to take on this new role,” Viersen says in a Jan. 19 news release.

“Every person has God-given inherent and inalienable rights and we must ensure they are protected and upheld.”

Viersen, a member of the Opposition Conservatives, plans to advocate with a focus on modern slavery, child exploitation and religious persecution.

He adds the committee is different from most parliamentary committees and operates by consensus with a focus on producing reports and recommendations supported by all parties.

“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues in all parties to ensure that no person is subject to human rights abuses or exploitation,” he says.

The most recent work by the subcommittee includes reports on the impact of COVID-19 on human trafficking and modern slavery, the human rights situation of the Uyghurs and on the persecution of religious and ethnic minorities in Afghanistan.

From 2015-21, Viersen was a member of the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affair