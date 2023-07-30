New federal election map for Alberta passes

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Peace River – Westlock riding served by MP Arnold Viersen just got larger!

On July 20, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Alberta concluded its work of redrawing the province’s federal electoral map.

Established in November 2021, the independent commission worked to set boundaries so each electoral district contains roughly the same number of people while also taking into account communities of interest or identity, historical patterns and geographic size in sparsely populated regions.

The commission also proposed names for each electoral district, as required by the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act.

After considering the views of the public and objections by members of the House of Commons, the commission submitted its final Report to the Chief Electoral Officer for transmission to the Speaker of the House. The Report was tabled in the House of Commons July 19. The commission made many changes to its original proposal as a result.

The chief electoral officer will use the electoral boundaries described in the report in drafting the Representation Order, which should become official in September 2023. The new electoral map will be used in the first general election called at least seven months thereafter.

Viersen and Grande Prairie – Mackenzie MP Chris Warkentin both spoke at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs March 23. Following is a portion of Viersen’s comments:

“The rationale for the proposal I’m making – I think Mr. Warkentin and I are making the same recommendation – is that there was not a lot of objection to the original proposal. It seemed to make sense.

“The ridings are called ‘Peace River’ and ‘Grande Prairie’ and, typically, folks who live in the particular ridings would like to be associated with the respective name. Grande Prairie is a distinct community, and Peace River is more of a geographical area in the Peace River basin. We call it ‘the Peace Country’. It would be nice to keep folks who are associated with Grande Prairie in the Grande Prairie riding.

“For example, I live about a four-hour drive from Grande Prairie. If I were going to Bezanson, Debolt, Crooked Creek, Sexsmith, Beaverlodge, Wembley or La Glace – all or any of those communities – I would just say, ‘I’m going to Grande Prairie on the weekend,’ even if I were not going to the actual city of Grande Prairie but to that general region.

“Now, if you were going to High Level, you’d say, ‘I’m going to High Level.’ Folks from High Level have to pass through the town of Peace River. They have an association with the Peace River that would keep it respective; it is about the name in that respect.

“The other thing is just around the folks who are still struggling to adjust. People vote in the same place for a long time. I get a lot of complaints like, ‘Hey, I’ve always voted here, so why do I have to vote there now?’ That continues to be a challenge. When we mess around with the boundaries, people end up having to vote in new places, that causes confusion.

“I would suggest that we keep the boundaries the same, as much as possible.

“There was not a lot of opposition to the first proposal. The challenge is that there isn’t an ability for our communities to voice their opinion except through this forum, and they’re not as engaged on it now. the mayor of Mackenzie County has said that the first proposal makes more sense than the second proposal. I don’t believe that he spoke at all, one way or the other, on the first proposal. . .

“On the demographic consequences, given that it’s the first proposal, I think the demographic consequences are fine. There’s no domino effect. It’s just the two big ridings in northern Alberta that are changing. I have talked to colleagues in the area, and that seems to be fine.”