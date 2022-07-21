New fire reported in Slave Lake Forest

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Effective July 15, the wildfire danger is reported to be high in the Slave Lake Forest Area, which contributed to the start of two new wildfires last week, says Wildlife Information Officer Russ Macdonald, of Alberta Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development.

“There were no new fires today [July 14],” says Macdonald.

However, firefighters continue to work on a wildfire about 33 km northeast of Slave Lake.

“It has been accurately measured to be 8.3 hectares and remains being held,” says Macdonald.

“Being held means that given current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries.”

There are 20 firefighters with one helicopter working to put out the blaze.

Since Jan. 1, in the Slave Lake Forest Area, there have been 57 wildfires which have burned 451.01 hectares.

In Alberta, there have been 581 wildfires which burned 69,895 hectares.

Fire permits can also be requested by calling your local Alberta Agriculture office. Fire permits are required from March 1 to Oct. 31 with the exception of a campfire for cooking or warming. In Red Earth or Slave Lake, call [780] 849-7377, in High Prairie call [780] 523-6619, and in Wabasca call [780] 891-3860.