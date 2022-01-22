New fishing regulations announced

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

The Jan. 13 Webinar on fishing regulations in northern Alberta confirmed what earlier reports indicated: pike will be catch and release only on for Lesser Slave and all its associated rivers, starting this year.

Walleye catch limits will be tightening up as well, but exactly how is yet to be decided.

Three options for walleye were presented, representing a ‘slot limit’ approach. Anglers are encouraged to fill out a survey online, stating their choice. The options are as follows: