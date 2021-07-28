New funding source arises for walking trail

Big Lakes County had plans drawn for walking trails at Enilda years ago. The red line indicates Proposed Trail A, about 897 metres long, while the yellow line is Proposed Trail B, about 637 metres long.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is applying for a federal grant to build a long-awaited walking trail at Enilda.



At its regular meeting July 14, council selected walking trails in Enilda as a priority project for council to apply for funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.



“Enilda doesn’t have walking trails, so we should support that,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois said.



Enilda is the only hamlet in the county that does not have walking trails.



Four other projects were proposed for the grant that was created to revitalize communities from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Walking trails in Enilda have been in the plans by Big Lakes County for many years, CAO Jordan Panasiuk said.



Under the guidelines of the federal grant, $500,000 is available for municipalities, non-profit organizations, other organizations and Indigenous communities over two years, Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services told council.



Funds are available to:

-Build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets;

-Bring people back to public spaces safely as health measures ease;

-Create jobs and stimulate local economies;

July 23 is the deadline for applications for 2021.



Groups in the county that apply for funding will also need backing from Big Lakes County.



“We will support any other group in the community that applies for it,” Charrois said.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk adds walking trails in Enilda would be favourable for the funding from the program.



“They prioritize smaller projects so they can spread the funding across the country,” he said.



Hawken adds priorities are given for projects that are shovel-ready, include local partners and demonstrate social-economic benefits.



He further lists eligible projects in priority in the program:

Revitalize downtown cores and main streets. Reinvent outdoor spaces. Create green infrastructure. Increase the accessibility of community spaces.

Examples of eligible projects include: