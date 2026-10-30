New guide aims to simplify cancer screening

Primary Care Alberta has launched an online guide intended to help Albertans determine when they should begin screening for breast, cervical or colorectal cancer.

The guide is available at screeningforlife.ca and translates provincial screening recommendations into an interactive format.

Primary Care Alberta says it is designed to give users clearer information as they consider when to seek screening.

The launch comes during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Canada.

Primary Care Alberta says screening may identify cancer before symptoms appear, when treatment can be most effective. Alberta has provincial screening programs for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers, with the broader goal of reducing diagnoses and deaths associated with the three diseases.

The agency provides screening information, education and resources to members of the public and primary health-care providers across the province. Primary Care Alberta encourages Albertans to discuss their individual screening needs with a primary care provider, since the appropriate timing may depend on age, health history and other risk factors.

The province is also moving cancer-screening notifications toward a paperless system. Beginning this fall, mailed invitations and reminders are to be phased out where possible. Patients will instead receive screening notifications and related information through MyChart, the online platform connected to MyHealth Alberta.

Primary Care Alberta says the change will allow patients to review messages, alerts and results in one place, keep track of previous screening activity and receive reminders when it is time to book an appointment.

Albertans who can use MyChart but have not yet registered are being encouraged to create an account through the MyHealth Alberta website. People who want more information about cancer screening can contact their primary care provider or consult the Screening for Life website.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News