New land-use district needed

Richard Froese
South Peace News

The owner of a salvage yard northwest of High Prairie has applied to Big Lakes County to have his property rezoned.

At its regular meeting June 23, council gave first reading to a land-use bylaw to redistrict NW-09-75-18-W5 to rural industrial district from agricultural district.

The application came from property owner Anthony Matula.

A public hearing has been set for July 14 at 11 a.m. in council chambers.

According to the land-use bylaw, a salvage yard is neither a permitted nor discretionary use under the agriculture district.

The business can continue as a non-conforming use as is.

Amending the bylaw would bring the property into compliance with the land-use bylaw and allow the owner to move additional buildings onto the site, which he plans to do soon.

