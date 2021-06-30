New land-use district needed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The owner of a salvage yard northwest of High Prairie has applied to Big Lakes County to have his property rezoned.



At its regular meeting June 23, council gave first reading to a land-use bylaw to redistrict NW-09-75-18-W5 to rural industrial district from agricultural district.



The application came from property owner Anthony Matula.



A public hearing has been set for July 14 at 11 a.m. in council chambers.



According to the land-use bylaw, a salvage yard is neither a permitted nor discretionary use under the agriculture district.



The business can continue as a non-conforming use as is.



Amending the bylaw would bring the property into compliance with the land-use bylaw and allow the owner to move additional buildings onto the site, which he plans to do soon.