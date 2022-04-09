“New” owners for Fresh Inspirations

Fresh Inspirations Coffee Bar in High Prairie has new owners. Standing, left-right are Aubrie Potvin, owners Ira and Kim New, daughter Jayna New, Caitlyn and son Brendan New.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A popular High Prairie coffee bar truly has “New” owners.

Fresh Inspirations Coffee Bar is now owned by Ira and Kim New, who bought the business located at 4901 – 52 Ave from Cynthia Marshall.

The News say it’s a dream come true.

“My daughter Jayna and I have always wanted to operate a coffee bar and we seized the opportunity,” Kim New says.

The News became the owners March 28, the day they started their new venture.

“We both grew up in the local area and we’re excited to serve our community in this way,” New says.

“We’re more of a coffee, light breakfast, light lunch and dessert cafe.”

More is coming on the menu.

“We hope to expand more in our desserts in the future,” New says.

A seasonal special treat is also planned in the coming months.

“We will also have something new in the summer,” New says.

“It will be a new twist in the coffee bar.”

The News are also working on improvements to the interior.

“We plan to renovate premises to accommodate our customers and staff,” New says.

Marshall first opened Fresh Inspirations on June 16, 2017 on 49 St. before it moved to its current location in June 2018.

Fresh Inspirations is open Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.