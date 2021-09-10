New school opens in Grouard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College will welcome new students as Kapawe’no First Nation starts a new school for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.



The Grouard college campus will be a hub of activity this fall as Kapawe’no First Nation School opens on campus, says an NLC news release Aug. 3.



“Transitioning from high school to college can be a challenge for many students, but students from Kapawe’no First Nation School will just need to walk down the hall,” NLC president Dr. Glenn Mitchell says.



“We are always looking for collaborative ways to increase student participation in post-secondary education.”



The college is maintaining services and programs at the Grouard campus and is in the process of relocating its classrooms to the western part of the campus in order to accommodate the K-12 school in the eastern wing.