New to Smoky River region? You are invited to supper!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re a newcomer to the Smoky River Region, you’re being asked to attend a supper planned just for you.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), Smoky River Regional Economic Development, and Smoky River Adult Learning are co-hosting a supper for people new to the region.

Adult Learning coordinator Leslie Carbone says she hopes people will come out to introduce themselves and to make new friends.

“Last summer, the economic development organization applied to be a designated region for the Rural Renewal Stream,” says Carbone. “Smoky River Adult Learning, FCSS and Economic Development have developed a partnership to welcome, support and engage newcomers in our region.”

Anyone new to the region is welcomed to attend the event on May 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. upstairs at the Smoky River Fire Hall.

“Our goal is to provide a welcoming environment where newcomers to our region can meet fellow community members and to spark a sense of belonging amongst our fantastic community,” Carbone says.

“We want to inform newcomers about services that are available in our region that they may need,” she adds.

“Newcomers often have a feeling of isolation,” says Carbone. “Our community can support newcomers by showing respect, kindness, friendship and show a willingness to help.”

The group is hoping they will be able to hold the supper every year, to ensure newcomers continue to have a resource to help welcome them to the community.

“One of the ways that newcomers are joining our community is through the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) Rural Renewal Stream,” explains Carbone.

“This program is an economic immigration program that nominates people for permanent residence in Alberta. Smoky River Economic Development played a vital role in our region receiving this delegation from the Alberta Government,” she adds.

Carbone says they believe there are between 20-30 newcomers to the region, who have speculatively arrived within the last six months.

There will be brief presentations by FCSS, Economic Development and Smoky River Adult Learning at the event, and they also plan on having an icebreaker game. The supper will be catered by Subway and will be inclusive of sub platters, beverages, and dessert.

“Smoky River Adult Learning offers many learning opportunities in our region,” says Carbone.

“One of our areas of focus is on English Language Learning. We offer small group and one-on-one English Language tutoring. We are also able to offer knowledgeable referrals in citizenship and immigration. FCSS continually hosts events which bring the community together.”

If you are interested in attending the supper, please call Carbone at (780) 837-3013 to reserve your place.