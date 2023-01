Art students at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie are set to ring in the New Year with creative energy to spare! Clearly, at any given time, a number of projects can be explored in a single class. Projects are as varied as the imaginations of the students. The class instructor is Rhonda Lund.

Grade 12, Art 30 student Autumn Tulloch-Auger employed her unique skill using pencil and the inspiration of Metis artist Norval Morriseau. Grade 12, Art 30 student Natalie Pratt clearly applied her signature style in her mixed media study of Metis artist Norval Morriseau. Grade 11, Art 20 student Angelique Brule expertly applied lino printmaking to create this enchanting landscape. Grade 11, Art 20 student Angelique Brule studied famous Metis artist Norval Morriseau and arrived at her own original version. Grade 10, Art 10 student Haley Billings tried her hand at lino printmaking to create a simple but starlit mushroom.