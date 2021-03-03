News Briefs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Pedestrian bridge has lights!

High Prairie citizens out for a leisurely stroll now have some light to guide them at the pedestrian bridge.

Public Works Supt. Vern Walker told council at its Feb. 23 meeting that lights were attached to the lift station building to direct light onto the bridge making it easier to see during the dark.

Walker said the work was done after a suggestion from the public.

The bridge is used often not only by strollers but children who use the bridge to get from the residential area of town to St. Andrew’s School.

Wood Buffalo cause shunned

Councillor Judy Stenhouse’s motion to support the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in its court case against Alberta Health Services will not be getting the endorsement of council.

The dispute began when Alberta Health Services removed the dispatch unit from Fort McMurray to Edmonton. As far as Stenhouse is concerned, it was another local business lost for them, and she wondered if High Prairie could be next.

“This could be us down the road,” she said.

Councillor Michael Long opposed saying the RM of WB should not have take AHS to court.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk agreed, saying a letter would likely have little effect.

Line of credit passes

The High Prairie and District Golf Club’s request for a $60,000 line of credit was given second and third readings and passed unanimously.

The club requested a $60,000 line of credit at the Royal Bank. The club has done so for many years and never failed to repay. The club requests the money each year for operations.

No objections were voiced by the public.

A new way of making ice approved

Council will be investing in a new way to make ice in its arenas.

The Joint Recreation Committee met Feb. 19 and approved to spend $33,000 on REALice hot flood water alternative.

CAO Rod Risling says the process involves changing the chemical composition of water so it doesn’t need heating before flooding. Later, he said the process “changes the molecular structure of water”.

Savings would be in heating costs and pay for itself in under two years.

“The reports we’re getting back is it works,” he concluded. “They even say the ice is better.”

As a bonus, the $33,000 cost is covered 75 per cent by a grant leaving council and its funding partner, Big Lakes County, each with an approximate $5,000 bill.

The County approved the purchase at its Feb. 24 meeting, but the purchase only proceeds upon successful application of the grant.