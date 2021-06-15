News Briefs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Leave gun laws to feds, says council

A proposed federal law, Bill C-21, is not being endorsed by High Prairie town council.

The bill calls for municipalities to each enact their own gun laws.

“In my opinion, I think we don’t want the responsibility of [creating] firearms bylaws,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

“You need to look south of the border for this type of privilege,” said Councillor Michael Long.

“Actually, really, really foolish, I think,” he added.

Panasiuk didn’t like the idea because laws would change from municipality to municipality.

“That’s the part I disagree with.”

Councillor Brian Gilroy was also opposed.

“It won’t stop the gun trade. Nothing stops the gun trade.”

National Drowning Prevention Week

July 18-24 in National Drowning Prevention Week and council will do its part.

It was first suggested to promote the week only at the indoor pool but Councillor Michael Long wanted more.

“Our swimming pool is being filled as we speak. A proclamation might be prudent.”

Promotion will occur at the pool, on the Town’s website and in its newsletter, and electronic sign.

Council takes no stand on policing

A request to support a position against forming a provincial police force in Alberta was received for information.

Council received five letters in its agenda package, all against the idea.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk asked for comments and a motion but council remained silent. He suggested receiving the matter for information and it quickly passed.

Mayor invited to speak at Pratt grad

Mayor Brian Panasiuk has accepted an invitation to speak at the E.W. Pratt High School graduation ceremony June 19.

The grad class committee extended the invitation June 1 to Panasiuk to say a few words.

The ceremony will be held outdoors due to health restrictions.

Part of the celebration includes a parade through town.

COVID affecting fire department

Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported to council the department currently has 26 members, but not all are fully active.

“Unfortunately, COVID has had an effect on our fire department. We’re trying to get back to 26 [active members].”

Two recent recruitments moved away and a third was lost due to job commitments.

This and that. . .

Councillor Judy Stenhouse questioned senior peace officer Alan Bloom why administrative hours exceeded patrol hours in April [170-140]. Bloom replied he was showing the other new community peace officer Lyndon Moore the region to get him accustomed to the job. . .Councillor Brian Gilroy questioned Bloom on the status of dogs being properly licensed. Bloom replied the department was “pretty well caught up” but added they would always find some animals without licenses.