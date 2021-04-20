News Briefs – April 21, 2021

Chris Clegg

Town dealing with COVID issues

CAO Rod Risling reported to council at its April 13 meeting that COVID issues have hit staff.

Several staff have been lost due to illnesses and quarantine, he added.

“It really impacts a lot of people here,” he said.

However, he also gave a tip of the hat to other employees covering during a difficult time.

Request to change fees received

A High Prairie resident has written council asking that the fees for dog licenses be revised.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse questioned CAO Rod Risling if he received the letter which he had.

The request from Shirley Cunningham will be taken into consideration.

Seniors’ Week proclaimed

Council decided at its April 13 meeting to proclaim June 7-13 at Seniors’ Week.

Council has passed a similar motion for many years.

Last year, council did a drive by at Pleasantview Lodge and JB Wood Continuing Care involving police services, fire departments and emergency service vehicles.

Council was asked to come up with ideas to celebrate the week at a future meeting.

Bylaws sent back for tweaking

Council had two bylaws in front of them at the meeting ready for passage.

However, after further debate both were sent back to the bylaw review committee for further work.

The first was the False Alarm Bylaw. With councillors Brian Gilroy and Michael Long voting against second reading, council decided to send it back to committee.

The second was the Fire Protection Bylaw. Previously, it also received first reading.

In both cases, the bylaws could have passed with majority vote.