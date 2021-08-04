News Briefs – August 4, 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Council agrees on list of “beefs”

High Prairie town council has agreed to a list of concerns it wants to present to the Alberta government at the Alberta Urban Municipalities conference Nov. 17-19.

Areas of concerns include fiscal downloading, the reduction of MSI operating grants, grants in lieu of taxes, the inability of municipalities being able to collect property taxes from the oil and gas sector, and downloading of policing costs.

Requests must be forwarded to Municipal Affairs by Sept. 10.

Council is allotted 20 minutes with the minister and staff to discuss issues.

High Prairie is a member of AUMA.

HP council to meet with Feehan

High Prairie town council will be meeting with Richard Feehan sometime between Aug. 18-20.

Feehan, who serves as Indigenous Relations Critic for the NDP Opposition, requested the meeting and will be in the region during that time.

Council left scheduling the details of the visit with administration to fit into Feehan’s schedule.

Feehan was Minister of Indigenous Relations while the NDP was in power.

Premier needs to respect, says NDP

Alberta’s NDP Critic for Indigenous Relations has waded into the Alberta Métis Settlements General Council’s decision to take legal acting against the ruling United Conservative Party.

“Jason Kenney’s attempt to unilaterally impose changes on the governance of Métis settlements without adequate consultation goes against Alberta’s work towards reconciliation,” says Richard Feehan.

“It’s clear that very little conversation, let alone consultation, occurred before Kenney and Rick Wilson introduced Bill 57 in the legislature. The council was very clear that they opposed this bill from the beginning, and Kenney’s UCP government ignored their wishes,” he adds.

Feehan says the government has a moral and ethical responsibility to consult with Albertans before making changes that affect their lives.

“In addition to this, the Crown has a legal obligation to consult with Indigenous communities. Kenney has failed to meet either of these responsibilities,” says Feehan.

AUMA is convinced

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association [AUMA] believes that the Government of Alberta has decided to create a provincial police service despite promising Albertans a referendum on the idea.

The statement came in a news release July 28 after Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu began a series of seven town hall meetings July 20 to hear Albertans’ concerns about crime prevention in their communities.

“AUMA reviewed his presentation and determined that these town hall meetings have little to do with crime prevention. Instead, they appear to be selling the idea of creating a provincial police force,” says AUMA.

AUMA finds the development “deeply troubling” given that the government’s feasibility study has not been made available to the public.

The UCP did not campaign on the issue of a provincial police service during the 2019 election. In November 2019, Premier Jason Kenney assured Albertans that his government would not decide to establish an Alberta pension plan or provincial police service unless a majority of Albertans endorsed the proposals in a fair and democratic referendum.

AUMA represents more than 260 communities of all sizes across Alberta.