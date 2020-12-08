News Briefs – December 9, 2020

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

SR PC launches annual fundraiser

The Smoky River Palliative Care Society is launching its “Light up a Memory” fundraiser for 2020.

The campaign, which runs from Nov. 15 Jan. 1, 2021, offers a special way to remember loved ones and offers comfort to many people.

The campaign focuses on raising funding and awareness to support the purchase of necessary equipment, resource material, and supplies for palliative care patients to make their last days as comfortable as possible. It is a support to the families who wish to stay with their loved ones, and have access to the palliative care rooms in acute care to rest.

For more information about the society’s 2020 “Light up a Memory” fundraiser, please call Lucille Leclerc at [780] 837-2143 or Cecile Turcotte at [780] 925-2250.

Adopt-a-Grandparent begins in PR

The Town of Peace River is launching their Adopt-A-Grandparent program again this year, but the program has been retooled for safety during COVID-19.

Holiday gift bags will be delivered to seniors in Peace River, including those who live at Heritage Towers, Points West Living, and Sutherland Nursing Home.

Anyone who would like to help can pick up a gift bag at the Baytex Energy Centre starting Nov. 16 and fill it with unisex gifts.

A suggested value for gifts is between $25–50.

Filled bags have to returned to the Baytex Energy Centre by Dec. 14. FCSS staff, volunteers will deliver the gifts in time for the holidays.

Seniors living in care facilities will be referred by the facilities, and seniors living independently can be referred to this program by either family, friends, or support agencies by calling [780] 624-1000 ext. 1030. All referrals are kept confidential.

Santa’s Little Helper returns to HP

Young families and others less fortunate in High Prairie will be supported at Christmas with special vouchers offered by High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Santa’s Little Helpers will provide vouchers rather than Christmas hampers this holiday season.

Sponsorships and applications can all be accessed online or by appointment at the High Prairie Children’s Centre at 4709–51 Street.

Young families, adults and seniors are invited to apply for vouchers for groceries and gifts for young children and youth.

Deadline for applications and donations is Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Vouchers will be delivered Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, phone (780) 523-2715.

HP Palliative Care angels offered

The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is helping ease the pain by putting free vinyl angel cutouts on the windows of the hospital.

The new recognition replaces the one in past years, when names of deceased individuals were placed on the society’s Christmas trees included in the annual Festival of Trees at the hospital. It gives great comfort to many who remember their loved ones this time of year.

If you wish to have your lost loved one’s name put up, please submit your request with the person’s name, year of birth, and year of death to the society. Deadline to submit is Dec. 15.

If interested, please e-mail the society, text to [780] 536-8315, or mail to Box 2253 in High Prairie, T0G 1E0.