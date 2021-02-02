News Briefs – February 3, 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Charge laid after social media threat

A La Crete man is facing a criminal charge of uttering threats after sending threatening messages via social media.

On Dec. 26, 2020 Fort Vermilion RCMP were advised by a member of the community they received threatening messages through their social media, says Fort Vermilion RCMP Const. Steven Freamo.

RCMP, with the assistance of the Western Alberta District General Investigative Section initiated a criminal investigation into the matter.

As a result of the investigation, Peter Letkeman, 23, is charged with uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in Fort Vermilion provincial court Feb. 23 to enter a plea to the charge.

Police remind the public to continue the safe and responsible use of all social media platforms.

More wells to be drilled in 2021

Finally, some good news for the embattled Canadian energy sector.

In its first update to the 2021 Canadian Oilfield Services Activity Forecast, released Jan. 28, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada [PSAC] has revised the number of wells drilled [rig released] across Canada to 3,350 wells.

It is an increase of 750 wells, or a 29 per cent increase over PSAC’s original forecast released in October 2020.

The updated forecast is based on a stronger commodity price outlook in 2021. PSAC now expects average crude oil prices 19 per cent stronger at US $50/barrel, natural gas prices of $2.60 CDN and the Canadian dollar slightly stronger averaging $0.79 US.

Global economic recovery is gradually restoring demand, and helping to improve cash flows for companies.

On a provincial basis in 2021, PSAC estimates 1,632 wells to be drilled in Alberta and 1,189 wells in Saskatchewan, representing year-over-year increases of 184 and 111 wells respectively.