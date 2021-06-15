News Briefs – June 16, 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

County schedules hamlet cleanups

Big Lakes County is helping residents get rid of their trash.

During various days in June, property owners can bring their trash to the edge of their property line by 1 p.m. and it will be picked up free of charge.

Due to COVID restrictions, county staff will not be entering people’s homes to remove larger waste products.

The dates are as follows:

June 15 at Enilda;

June 17 at Grouard;

June 22 at Joussard;

June 24 at Faust;

June 29 at Kinuso.

For more information, please call public works director Vic Abel at [780] 523-5955.

Joussard to celebrate Canada Day

The Joussard Community Association will be celebrating Canada Day.

How big or small depends on the ongoing COVID restrictions.

For now, fireworks will tentatively be set off at 11-11:30 p.m. Other activities will be planned around COVID restrictions as they are announced by the Alberta government.

Residents are urged to check the association’s Facebook page for up-to-date details.

Pittman appointed acting principal

Peace River School Division has appointed Jonathan Pittman acting principal of Peace River High School for the 2021-22 school year.

In 2005, Pittman successfully completed his B.Sc. from Memorial University where he majored in Geography and minored in Geology. In 2007, he received his B.Ed. in Secondary Education from Memorial University.

Currently, Pittman is a member of PRSD’s leadership cohort and is halfway through his Master of Education program with the University of Alberta.

Pittman was hired by Glenmary High School in 2007 to teach junior and senior high sciences. In 2018, he was hired to be the vice principal of T.A. Norris Middle School. In 2013, he began working with the Youth Science Canada Regional Science Fair as their president until the present day.

Outside his work, Pittman supports his local church and Peace Players.

Olischefski new leader at Dixonville

Dixonville School will have a new principal this fall.

Peace River School Division has appointed Britain Olischefski to the position for the 2021-22 school year.

Olischefski received his Bachelor of Secondary Education from the University of Alberta in 2011. During his studies, he majored in Social Studies and minored in Physical Education while attending the University of Alberta.

He was hired by the Black Gold School Division in January 2012 on a temporary contract to work at Ecole Leduc Junior High School. He quickly moved into Leduc Composite High School and taught there until 2017.

Later in 2017, Olischefski moved back to his wife’s hometown of Manning and began teaching at Grimshaw Junior/Senior High School and then at Grimshaw Public School.