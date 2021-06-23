News Briefs – June 23, 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Notley’s NDP refuse Fair Deal motion

The ruling Alberta United Conservative Party is accusing the NDP of selling Alberta short.

June 16, the UCP said NDP Leader Rachel Notley “is back to its old ways of selling out Albertans to Justin Trudeau” after voting against motions that support a fair deal for Alberta and assert the province’s democratic and economic interests on the national stage.

The UCP had sought unanimous consent for one motion asking Trudeau to delay filling two vacant Senate seats until Albertans have had their democratic say in senate candidate elections. The second asks whether Albertans should get to have their say on Canada’s equalization system in a referendum vote Oct. 18.

Notley’s NDP voted against both motions.

“Opposing everything just for the sake of it is not how a loyal opposition is supposed to work,” said Lac St. Anne-Parkland UCP MLA Shane Getson.

Referendum a waste of time

The Alberta Party is not a fan of the UCP government’s planned referendum Oct. 18.

“Holding provincial referendums during municipal elections undermines local democracy,” says a new release from the party.

“But since the UCP government insists on holding a referendum this fall, it should at least make it useful.”

The party’s reasoning is that provincial referendums should be held on policies under Alberta’s control.

T.A. Norris as new principal

Peace River School Division has appointed Kimberly Holmes as vice principal of T.A. Norris Middle School in Peace River.

Holmes has taught at T. A. Norris since August 2013. Her first assignment was Grades 6-8 English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies.

In September 2019, she was assigned the role of inclusive education coach, also at T. A. Norris, and has attained leadership experience through her position with coordinating various team meetings with staff, students, and parents; providing external supports, as well as development of programs for students with special needs.

Holmes received her Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta in April 2009 where she majored in Physical Education and minored in Drama.

Northland appoints Owens

Northland School Division has appointed Mark Owens as director of student engagement, attendance and completion effective Aug. 9.

Owens joins Northland after serving 10 years as principal at Peace River High School.

Northland’s Supt. of Schools Dr. Nancy Spencer-Poitras says Owens’ extensive training and experience will serve him well.

Owens’ education background includes a Master of Education degree from the University of Calgary in Education Leadership, a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Alberta in Elementary Education and a Bachelor of Physical Education, also from the U of A.