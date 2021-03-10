News Briefs – March 10, 2021

Chris Clegg

Time to nominate deserving volunteers

Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services is now accepting nominations for volunteers who reside in the county or town of High Prairie.

If you know a volunteer, or if your organization runs on volunteers, and you would like to see them recognized for their contributions, now is the time to nominate them.

Nomination forms are available at all Big Lakes FCSS locations, Big Lakes County office in High Prairie, and Town of High Prairie office.

Deadline to nominate is April 1.

It’s night cost you more to camp this season

Alberta’s NDP is saying Alberta families will pay more to use their parks this summer.

An NDP news release states the UCP already raised campsite fees in their last budget by $10 — from $26 to $36 a night.

Now, Budget 2021 includes another $20 million in fee increases, almost $14 million of which is not fully detailed in the fee schedule changes contained in budget documents released last week.

“In Alberta, the landscape is part of who we are,” says NDP Municipal Affairs critic Joe Ceci.

“We are campers, hikers, mountain bikers and more. We all go camping to escape from the daily grind, enjoy time with the family, and reconnect with nature.”

Page 89 of the Budget 2021 Fiscal Plan states “some new or increased fees in Environment and Parks” are estimated to add $20 million in revenue.

The NDP says only $4.5 million of that increase is accounted for by the introduction of the previously announced $30 Trail Permit Fee that will be collected from off-highway vehicle users and Albertans using camping trailers.

The remaining revenue cannot be fully accounted for by the $1 to $3 fee increase listed in the Changes to Fees schedule on page 189.

“Where is the rest of this money coming from?”asks Ceci.

Higher fees are the likely answer.

Shelterbelt trees available from Big Lakes County

Big Lakes County is still offering shelterbelt trees for sale.

This year, the County is selling Lodgepole Pine, Colorado Spruce, White Spruce, Hybrid Spruce, Siberian Larch, Hybrid Poplar, American Elm, Golden Willow, Blueberry, Northline Saskatoon, Little Leaf Linden, Serbian Spruce and Amur Maple.

Interested people may download the order form and the Quick Tree Facts booklet at www.biglakescounty.ca

For more information, please contact assistant agricultural fieldperson Kendra Kozdroski at [780] 523-5595.