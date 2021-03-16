News Briefs – March 17, 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Time to get rid of masks

At least one Town of High Prairie Councillor can’t wait to get rid of the face covering bylaw.

Arlen Quartly said at the March 9 meeting that council should take the lead and let people go mask-free if they choose.

“I think we should put our best foot forward and open up,” he said. “Get things going.”

The view came after zero cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Big Lakes region March 9.

However, Mayor Brian Panasiuk said the provincial bylaw took precedence over council’s.

Still, when possible, Quartly persisted.

“I’d like to have us lead in this one,” he replied.

Fee increase draws attention

High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported to council that the dispatch service provided from Grande Prairie includes a four per cent increase each year during the term of the contract from 2020-23.

He added that the fee, which was not disclosed, is based on population.

Cisaroski told council he would look into why the fees are increasing and report back to council.

McLennan town council had the same concerns about the annual four per cent increase at its Jan. 18 meeting but approved a five-year contract at a cost of $2,056.60 each year.

Local businesses recognized

Three High Prairie businesses received a special delivery of flowers from the Town of High Prairie the last few weeks in recognition of new openings or upgrades.

Heart River Housing, Kokum’s Kitchen and Soul Peace Collective were the recipients.

Council decided months ago to give new businesses some recognition from the Town as a show of appreciation.

Town office still not open

With the recent news of zero COVID-19 cases in the region, Councillor Brian Gilroy asked if any consideration was being given to opening the town office to the public.

CAO Rod Risling said he had “zero” complaints since closing the office.

The closure, he added, gives the Town an opportunity to promote electronic banking which is more efficient.

Risling gave no indication when the office would re-open to the public.

“Not the greatest news” says CAO

CAO Rod Risling reported on the Alberta budget, which had good news and bad news as far as the MSI grant was concerned.

The Municipal Sustainability Initiative grant increases in 2021, but over the three-year period decreases by 25 per cent.

The operating capital grant is reduced by $60,000 in 2021 due to a decrease in the tax levy.

Future of Sports Palace discussed

CAO Rod Risling reported to council he discussed capital items at a meeting relating to the recreation facilities with Big Lakes County CAO Jordan Panasiuk.

The Sports Palace was one item discussed and the need to upgrade the ice pad. The question is simple: do the upgrades and/or repairs to try and get another 10-15 years out of the facility, or plan for new arena.