News Briefs – May 12, 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Relief for Alberta businesses

Alberta businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for some cash from the Alberta government, they announced April 23.

Applications for the spring 2021 payment from Alberta’s Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant program has been reopened.

The grant offers financial assistance to Alberta businesses, cooperatives and non-profit organizations with fewer than 500 employees that have faced restrictions or closures due to COVID-related public health orders, and have experienced revenue losses of at least 30 per cent. Hotels, taxis and ride-sharing services are also now eligible for this payment.

Eligible organizations will receive a payment of up to $10,000, which follows the previous intake that provided up to $20,000. Funds can be used to:

Cover costs of items that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies;

Pay rent, employee wages or replace inventory;

Help businesses expand their online presence or e-commerce opportunities so that they can continue to serve customers.

Applications for the program are open until May 31 with a budget of $350 million.

As of April 22, Alberta’s government has provided more than $527 million to more than 40,400 small businesses through the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant.

Internet priority for Conservatives

Efforts in the Peace region to secure better high-speed Internet service has caught the attention of the federal Conservatives.

April 30, Peace River-Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, announced a commitment from Canada’s Conservatives to increase access in rural communities.

“As COVID-19 has made increasingly clear, having access to fast and reliable Internet is not a luxury we can afford to be without, it’s a necessity,” says Viersen.

“This is especially true here in Peace River – Westlock. Currently, according to the CRTC, only 45.6 per cent of rural communities in Canada have access to broadband Internet,” he adds.

The news is worse in Alberta where less than nine per cent of rural communities have access to speeds of 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload.

Despite best efforts from local governments, there is a distinct lack of progress.

He adds one solution is to have the federal government simplify and streamline the process so the private sector can invest and expand broadband.

Holy Family calendar approved

At its April 20 regular board meeting, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division approved the 2021-22 school calendars.

Similar to previous years, the calendars were created using the calendars of HFCRD’s neighbouring school divisions including Peace River School Division, High Prairie School Division and Gateway Northern School Division, who provide transportation.

Highlights include:

Aug. 25: first day for staff, staff meeting.

Aug. 30: first day of school for students.

Dec. 20 to Jan. 3: Christmas break.

Jan. 4: return to school.

March break: March 21-25 for the North End, Providence, and High Prairie St. Andrew’s; March 28 to April 1 for Valleyview St. Stephen’s.

April 29: Faith Day for all students.

June 24: last day for K-Grade 9 students.

June 28 – Last day for high school students.

June 29: last day for staff.

BLC rewards people wearing helmet

Big Lakes County is rewarding people who observe proper safety rules.

In its newsletters to hamlets, the County says if staff spot a citizen wearing a helmet, they might get a coupon for a free ice cream or a slush at the following businesses: Korner Kitchen at Kinuso, Bay Shore Resort at Faust, Faust General Store, Joussard Superette, Jerry’s Store at Joussard, Bigway Foods at Grouard, Ferguson’s Market at Grouard, or O’s Treats in High Prairie.

BLC offering $3,000 bursary

Post-secondary students planning to work in Big Lakes County after graduation can apply for a $3,000 Return of Service Bursary.

Interested students can submit their application in-person at the County office in High Prairie or by email to the grants officer at [email protected] before May 15.

Application forms and requirements are available on the County website at www.biglakescounty.ca.

Premier a coward, charge NDP

A decision by the ruling Alberta government May 2 to close the legislature is a cowardly decision, says the Opposition NDP.

“The first item on the agenda for Monday [May 3] must be an emergency debate on [Premier] Jason Kenney’s failing pandemic response,” says NDP Leader Rachel Notley in a news release.

“. . .work is being left undone because Jason Kenney is afraid of public scrutiny,” she adds.

Notley charges the abrupt decision to close the legislature follows a week of falsehoods, misleading statements and reversals from Kenney. On April 28, he claimed there is no relationship between public restrictions and viral spread, only to introduce modest new restrictions the following day.

And, despite three days of record cases, some of Kenney’s MLAs continue to vocally undermine public health measures.

BLC firemen busy in May

Big Lakes County Fire Services will be doing hazard reduction burning in the hamlets until the end of May.

The burning helps mitigate the potential of fire burning in the communities and thereby protects homes and infrastructure.

If you have any questions or concerns, call fire chief Jason Cottingham at [780] 523-8778.

Grouard Cemetery Cleanup May 29

The annual Grouard Cemetery Cleanup will occur Saturday, May 29 beginning at 9 a.m.

Anyone pitching in is asked to bring mowers, rakes, and/or other tools necessary. Refreshments and lunch will be provided with social distancing rules in effect.

If the weather is poor, the cleanup will occur on June 5.

Faust Fitness Room open

Faust residents are reminded the Faust Fitness Room is open by appointment only, pending further Government of Alberta restrictions.

All users must bring a can of Lysol Wipes and wipe every single item they touch, including light switches, door knobs, the stereo, treadmill and weights. The wipes will be considered a gym contribution.

All users are reminded to put all weights back in their place properly. Gym shoes only.

Failing to abide by gym and COVID rules could result in having access to the gym revoked.