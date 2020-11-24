News Briefs – November 25, 2020

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Ochran elected to serve Holy Family

High Prairie’s Rosanne Ochran has stepped forward to fill the vacant seat on the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board of trustees.

Holy Family announced the results of the Ward 1 High Prairie Catholic School trustee byelection Nov. 19.

Ochran was the only candidate to file nomination papers by the Nov. 19 deadline and was elected by acclamation.

The Division is very pleased to have a voice for the St. Andrew’s School community at the board table, and looks forward to working with her in her new role.

The seat became open after the untimely passing of trustee Carmelle Lizee.

Police search for missing woman

Lauren Ossimeemas

Red Earth Creek RCMP requesting assistance to locate a missing female.

On Nov. 19, police were notified that Lauren Ossimeemas, 33, had not been seen by family since July. There is a general concern for her safety and well-being and police would like to speak with her.

Ossimeemas is described as 5’2” tall, approximately 110 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe Ossimeemas may have been in Edmonton on Oct. 29.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3992.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

NLC to open in Fox Creek

For the first time in its history, Fox Creek will have a post-secondary institution at its doorstep with the opening of its own Northern Lakes College campus.

The announcement was made Nov. 12.

Residents will no longer be required to travel to further their education.

NLC provides flexible and quality educational programs and services.

“The Town of Fox Creek is very pleased to welcome Northern Lakes College to our community,” says Mayor Jim Hailes.

“This partnership will allow our citizens to access post-secondary opportunities without having to leave town. The availability of the college in town will allow our community members to thrive and our businesses to grow.”

The campus will be located at what Fox Creek residents previously called the Tourist Information Centre.

Marigold cookie fundraiser begins

Want to stock up on some homemade cookies for that afternoon coffee break or Christmas?

Marigold Enterprises in High Prairie is selling cookie boxes. Patrons can buy one dozen cookies for $10 or two dozen for $18.

All cookies are baked in a health inspected kitchen.

Please place orders on Monday by calling [780] 523-4588.